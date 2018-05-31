Guilty Plea By Man Tied To Gun That Killed 2 Police Officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man charged with providing the gun used to kill two Ohio police officers has pleaded guilty and now faces up to 10 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Gerald Lawson, of suburban Cleveland, bought the handgun that 31-year-old Quentin Smith used in the February slayings of Westerville officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli.

Lawson pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of aiding and abetting a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Lawson’s family and public defender didn’t comment. No sentencing date was set.

A criminal complaint says Smith gave Lawson the money to buy the gun last summer along with $100 for completing the transaction. Smith wasn’t allowed to have weapons because of a previous burglary conviction.

