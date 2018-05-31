Eastern League
___
Altoona 4, Akron 3
Binghamton 7, Erie 3, 11 innings
Bowie at Richmond, ppd.
New Hampshire 5, Portland 3
Reading 3, Trenton 1
Harrisburg 6, Hartford 3
Akron at Altoona, 10:30 a.m.
Harrisburg at Hartford, 10:35 a.m.
Binghamton at Erie, 11:05 a.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 11:35 a.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Trenton, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, TBD
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 5:35 p.m.
Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 7:15 p.m.