Defeated Kucinich Seeks Campaign Cash, Pledges To Fight On

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH’-nich) is making a post-election pitch for cash to cover expenses from his failed bid for Ohio governor.

The Cleveland Democrat told supporters in an email Thursday that he’s in “urgent need” of $38,000 to cover last-minute expenses including printing and postage.

Former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray defeated Kucinich in Ohio’s May 8 Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Kucinich says in the email that his biggest disappointment in losing was that his campaign’s aspirations will go unfulfilled because of how the political process operates.

He says he and running mate Tara Samples aren’t going anywhere and will continue to fight for universal Medicare, fracking regulations and a statewide assault-style weapons ban.

