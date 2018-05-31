Death Of SE Indiana Man, 73, Investigated As A Homicide

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (AP) — State Police say a 73-year-old southeastern Indiana man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Thomas Biedenharn was found dead Monday in his Lawrenceburg, Indiana, home near the Ohio state line. State Police say an autopsy concluded his death was a homicide, while evidence at the scene suggested that foul play was involved.

Biedenharn’s cause of death hasn’t been released and no arrests have been made.

WCPO-TV reports that Biedenharn was a former basketball star at Elder High School, an all-male, college-preparatory high school in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was a 6-foot, 7-inch junior center on the 1960-61 Elder team that was ranked No. 1 in Ohio and went undefeated during the regular season, but lost to Withrow in the district tournament.

