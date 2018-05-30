Group Says Ohio Needs Office To Lobby For Military Jobs

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A statewide committee says Ohio needs an office that works to protect and bring new jobs to its U.S. military sites.

The group says Ohio is behind other states that already have set up offices that lobby for its military bases.

The state task force appointed last year says Ohio has more than 110,000 military-related jobs with an estimated payroll of $5 billion.

The group says Ohio needs to be ready in case Congress revisits shrinking or realigning military operations around the country.

Ohio gained some military jobs during the last review in 2005, but committee members say it may have missed out on getting even more.

The head of the committee is introducing legislation that would call for establishing an office of government and military affairs in Ohio.

