Former Mayoral Candidate Sentenced To Prison

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A former candidate for mayor in Ohio has been sentenced to 5 ½ years in prison for stealing millions from a company that provided job training to local residents.

A judge sentenced 56-year-old James Moody Tuesday for his role in a scheme involving Business Rehabilitation Informed Decisions Guiding Employment Strategies, known as BRIDGES.

The Blade Moody was the company’s sole shareholder, and prosecutors say he and three others skimmed 42 percent of the $15 million in contracts the company had with Lucas County.

Prosecutors say the men spent the money on houses, cars, vacation and cosmetic surgery.

Moody said after his sentencing hearing that he is apologizing “the money that was stolen under my watch.”

He ran for mayor of Toledo as a Republican in the 2009 primary election.

