Duvall’s Slam Helps Reds Beat Diamondbacks 7-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Adam Duvall’s grand slam erased an early four-run deficit, and the Cincinnati Reds rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 on Wednesday.

Scott Schebler added a tiebreaking two-run drive in the sixth, helping the last-place Reds salvage the finale of the three-game set. Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez each had three hits.

Both of Cincinnati’s homers came off Patrick Corbin (5-2), who gave up a season-high six runs in six innings.

Paul Goldschmidt and John Ryan Murphy went deep for the Diamondbacks, who have dropped 16 of 20 overall.

