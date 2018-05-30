MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Callahan, Mauer Lead Referee Selections For NBA Finals

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Veterans Mike Callahan and Ken Mauer, along with first-timer David Guthrie, are among the 12 referees who have been selected to work the NBA Finals.

The league announced the group Wednesday.

Callahan has worked 19 games in the Finals and Mauer has worked 18. This will be the 15th Finals appearance for Callahan and the 13th for Mauer.

Other referees who will be on the floor during the Golden State-Cleveland series that starts Thursday are Tony Brothers, James Capers, Marc Davis, Scott Foster, John Goble, Ed Malloy, Jason Phillips, Derrick Stafford and Zach Zarba.

Guthrie is the only referee who will be making his Finals debut this year.

Eric Lewis and Tom Washington were selected as alternates.

More AP NBA:

