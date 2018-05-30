MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Andre Iguodala Out For Golden State In Game 1 Of NBA Finals

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State forward Andre Iguodala will be out for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night as he recovers from a bone bruise in his left knee that cost him the final four games of the Western Conference finals.

The Warriors said Iguodala, who was injured in Game 3 against the Rockets on May 20, was evaluated Tuesday and is making progress but still has the bruise and inflammation of the nerve surrounding his knee. Coach Steve Kerr has said Iguodala wouldn’t play until he can run without pain. He will be re-evaluated ahead of Sunday’s Game 2.

Kevin Love’s status for Cleveland remained unclear as he went through the concussion protocol after he was injured in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against Boston. He wasn’t scheduled to attend media day Wednesday at Oracle Arena, where the Warriors host the series opener.

___

More AP NBA:

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company