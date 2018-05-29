Ohio Court’s Visitor Center Adds Plaster Cast Of Harding

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A plaster cast used to create a sculpture of President Warren G. Harding found at the Ohio Supreme Court is on display in the building’s visitor education center.

The likeness was donated by the former president’s family.

It was used to create the sculpture of Harding, a Marion native. It has hung in the building that now houses the state’s highest court since its construction more than 80 years ago.

The fragile plaster cast is housed in an elevated glass enclosure.

Harding was the 29th president and one of eight born in Ohio, earning the state the nickname “Mother of Presidents.”

