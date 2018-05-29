Major League Soccer

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

FC Dallas 1, Toronto FC 0

Houston 3, New York City FC 1

LA Galaxy 1, San Jose 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0

New England 3, Vancouver 3, tie

Philadelphia 0, New York 0, tie

Chicago 2, Orlando City 1

Minnesota United 2, Montreal 0

Portland 3, Colorado 2

D.C. United 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Columbus 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie

Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 5 p.m.

Houston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company