Love Still In Concussion Program, Status For Game 1 Unknown

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love remains in concussion protocol and his status for Game 1 of the NBA Finals is still unclear.

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue gave an update Tuesday before the team flew to San Francisco for Thursday’s opener. The Cavs are playing the Golden State Warriors in the finals for the fourth straight year.

Love missed Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals at Boston after banging heads with Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum in the previous game. Jeff Green started for Love in Game 7 and finished with 19 points with eight rebounds in Cleveland’s 87-79 victory.

Love has played center and forward this season and is averaging 13.9 points and 10.0 rebounds this postseason. He sat out the 2015 finals with a separated shoulder.

