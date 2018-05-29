Auditor Wants To Be Part Of Case Over Ohio E-school Closure

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s auditor wants to formally get involved in court proceedings about the dismantling of a massive online charter school that closed after the state said it should repay nearly $80 million in unjustified public funding.

Republican Auditor Dave Yost’s office preserved computer data from the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow but so far hasn’t been a party to the Franklin County case about the closure process.

Yost’s office says the request to intervene now is aimed at ensuring it’s involved in the related legal proceedings.

Yost recently ECOT might have acted illegally by withholding information used in calculating payments and inflated how much time students spent learning.

ECOT is challenging how the state tallied student participation. The Ohio Supreme Court hasn’t yet ruled in that case.

