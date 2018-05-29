AHL Playoff Glance
Friday, April 20: Lehigh Valley 3, Providence 2
Saturday, April 21: Providence 5, Lehigh Valley 3
Friday, April 27: Lehigh Valley 4, Providence 1
Saturday, April 28: Lehigh Valley 4, Providence 3, OT
Friday, April 20: Charlotte 3, WB/Scranton 2, OT
Saturday, April 21: Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 1
Thursday, April 26: Charlotte 7, WB/Scranton 3
Saturday, April 21: Toronto 3, Utica 2, OT
Sunday, April 22: Toronto 5, Utica 2
Wednesday, April 25: Utica 5, Toronto 2
Friday, April 27: Utica 5, Toronto 2
Sunday, April 29: Toronto 4, Utica 0
Friday, April 20: Syracuse 6, Rochester 2
Saturday, April 21: Syracuse 6, Rochester 5
Wednesday, April 25: Syracuse 6, Rochester 3
Saturday, April 21: Rockford 2, Chicago 1
Sunday, April 22: Rockford 5, Chicago 2
Thursday, April 26: Rockford 4, Chicago 3, OT
Saturday, April 21: Manitoba 3, Grand Rapids 2
Sunday, April 22: Grand Rapids 5, Manitoba 1
Wednesday, April 25: Manitoba 6, Grand Rapids 3
Thursday, April 26: Grand Rapids 3, Manitoba 0
Monday, April 30: Manitoba 5, Grand Rapids 1
Thursday, April 19: Tucson 4, San Jose 2
Saturday, April 21: San Jose 6, Tucson 3
Wednesday, April 25: Tucson 6, San Jose 0
Friday, April 27: Tucson 3, San Jose 0
Thursday, April 19: Texas 4, Ontario 3, OT
Friday, April 20: Ontario 5, Texas 1
Sunday, April 22: Texas 5, Ontario 4, OT
Tuesday, April 24: Texas 1, Ontario 0
___
Friday, May 4: Lehigh Valley 2, Charlotte 1
Saturday, May 5: Charlotte 6, Lehigh Valley 0
Tuesday, May 8: Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 1
Wednesday, May 9: Lehigh Valley 2, Charlotte 1, OT
Saturday, May 12: Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 1
Thursday, May 3: Toronto 6, Syracuse 4
Saturday, May 5: Toronto 2, Syracuse 1, OT
Sunday, May 6: Toronto 7, Syracuse 1
Tuesday, May 8: Toronto 2, Syracuse 1
Friday, May 4: Rockford 4, Manitoba 2
Saturday, May 5: Rockford 4, Manitoba 1
Wednesday, May 9: Rockford 4, Manitoba 1
Friday, May 11: Rockford 6, Manitoba 3
Wednesday, May 2: Tucson 2, Texas 1, OT
Friday, May 4: Texas 4, Tucson 1
Monday, May 7: Texas 5, Tucson 4, OT
Wednesday, May 9: Texas 2, Tucson 0
Friday, May 11: Texas 3, Tucson 2, OT
___
Saturday, May 19: Toronto 4, Lehigh Valley 3
Sunday, May 20: Toronto 3, Lehigh Valley 2, OT
Wednesday, May 23: Toronto 5, Lehigh Valley 0
Friday, May 25: Toronto 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Friday, May 18: Texas 4, Rockford 2
Sunday, May 20: Texas 3, Rockford 2, OT
Tuesday, May 22: Texas 6, Rockford 5, OT
Thursday, May 24: Rockford 3, Texas 2, OT
Friday, May 25: Rockford 3, Texas 1
Monday, May 28: Texas 2, Rockford 1, OT
___
Saturday, June 2: Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 3: Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, June 5: Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m.
Thursday, June 7: Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m.
x-Saturday, June 9: Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m.
x-Tuesday, June 12: Texas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
x-Thursday, June 14: Texas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
___