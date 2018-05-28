WW II Veteran Gets High School Diploma 74 Years Later

Posted On Mon. May 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A 94-year-old World War II veteran from Ohio is celebrating Memorial Day with a high school diploma.

Circleville High School honored Robert Lockard at its graduation ceremony Sunday.

Lockard was a student at Circleville who would have graduated in 1944, but he dropped out and later joined the Army.

He served in the Air Corps 354th Infantry 89th Division and spent time in northern France and Central Europe during World War II.

He received a European-African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, three Bronze Star designations and a World War II Victory Medal.

But he says he always thought about graduating after he returned home.

He says it means everything to him.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company