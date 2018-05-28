International League

Posted On Mon. May 28th, 2018
Buffalo 3, Rochester 1

Buffalo 11, Rochester 2

Gwinnett 4, Columbus 2

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 7, Syracuse 4

Pawtucket 1, Lehigh Valley 0

Louisville 5, Durham 0

Norfolk at Toledo, 6:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Pawtucket, 1:35 p.m.

Durham at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Indianapolis at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Toledo, 6:05 p.m.

Columbus at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Pawtucket at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Toledo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Durham, 7:05 p.m.

