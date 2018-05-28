Eastern League
___
Reading at Portland, TBD
Portland 6, Reading 2
New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2
Trenton 5, Erie 4
Harrisburg 7, Altoona 2
Bowie 7, Binghamton 0
Akron 8, Richmond 3
Altoona at Harrisburg, 12 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 1:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Trenton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.