Eastern League

Posted On Mon. May 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

___

Reading at Portland, TBD

Portland 6, Reading 2

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2

Trenton 5, Erie 4

Harrisburg 7, Altoona 2

Bowie 7, Binghamton 0

Akron 8, Richmond 3

Altoona at Harrisburg, 12 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Trenton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Eastern League

Posted On Mon. May 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

___

Reading at Portland, TBD

Portland 6, Reading 2

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2

Trenton 5, Erie 4

Harrisburg 7, Altoona 2

Bowie 7, Binghamton 0

Akron 8, Richmond 3

Altoona at Harrisburg, 12 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Trenton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company