Chewie Coming To Cincy This Fall For Comic Expo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati is getting the Wookiee treatment this fall.

Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” series, will be at the Cincinnati Comic Expo taking place Sept. 14-16.

At 7 feet, 2 inches, the actor towered over other characters as Han Solo’s co-pilot in the first film “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.”

The 74-year-old retired from the role after “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which premiered in 2015.

This will be his second appearance at the expo.

