Chewie Coming To Cincy This Fall For Comic Expo

Posted On Mon. May 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati is getting the Wookiee treatment this fall.

Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” series, will be at the Cincinnati Comic Expo taking place Sept. 14-16.

At 7 feet, 2 inches, the actor towered over other characters as Han Solo’s co-pilot in the first film “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.”

The 74-year-old retired from the role after “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which premiered in 2015.

This will be his second appearance at the expo.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company