Police: Ohio Man Backs Pickup Truck Over 77-year-old Mom

Posted On Sun. May 27th, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus police say a 77-year-old woman was killed when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck driven by her 51-year-old son.

Police say Myrtle Williamson was sweeping the driveway of the home in west Columbus on Saturday night when she was struck by the truck driven by Wendell Williamson Jr. that was backing down the driveway.

Myrtle Williamson was knocked to the ground and the right rear wheel of the truck ran over her. She was pronounced dead the scene.

The case was still under investigation Sunday. Police say it will be taken to a grand jury to determine if charges are warranted.

