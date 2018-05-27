Ohio Man Dies From Injuries Suffered In SUV Fire

Posted On Sun. May 27th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities say a man whose wife died when their SUV caught fire has succumbed to his injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that 71-year-old Dennis John Svihlik died early Sunday at a Cleveland hospital.

The patrol says the 2005 Chevy Trailblazer caught fire Friday afternoon near the Lakeside-Marblehead exit on State Route 2 in northern Ohio’s Ottawa County. It was engulfed in flames within seconds.

Dennis Svihlik, of Garfield Heights, was sitting in the front passenger seat and rolled out of the SUV before it stopped, causing the injuries that led to his death.

Sixty-five-year-old Jo Ann Svihlik, who was driving, couldn’t get out and died at the scene.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company