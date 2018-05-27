Dayton Gets Funds For Rails-to-trails Project

Posted On Sun. May 27th, 2018
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio city of Dayton has received $15,000 to help with a project that would convert an old rail corridor into a recreational trail.

The Dayton Daily News the Doppelt Family Trail Development Fund awarded the city the money as part of a federal funding match to buy the Norfolk Southern tracks.

Dayton officials say the $5 million project will transform the 6.5 mile rail corridor into an elevated multi-use trail. The tracks stretch from the city’s downtown Oregon District south to Kettering.

City planner Jon White says purchasing the rail corridor from Norfolk Southern is the biggest challenge for the project.

The city is applying for Clean Ohio Fund grants to help with project costs.

