Boston’s Memorial Day Flag Garden Idea Spreads Across The US

Posted On Sun. May 27th, 2018
By :
BOSTON (AP) — The solemn display of tens of thousands of U.S. flags that first appeared on Boston Common for Memorial Day a decade ago to honor service members who have died defending the nation is slowly becoming a national movement.

The flag gardens, as they are known, can be seen this weekend in Texas, Louisiana, Ohio and New York, all started by local residents inspired by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund display started in 2010.

This year, the sea of fluttering stars and stripes includes more than 37,000 flags honoring those who have died dating to the Revolutionary War have been planted.

The Texas display at the Sagemont Church in Houston includes 38,000 flags representing Texan have died dating to the Battle of the Alamo in 1836.

