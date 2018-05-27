Baseball Team To Wear Fallen Soldiers On Their Jerseys

Posted On Sun. May 27th, 2018
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A youth baseball team in a northern Cincinnati suburb will wear the names of fallen soldiers on their backs this Memorial Day.

WCPO-TV the XBA Thunder team in Fairfield will wear jerseys Monday with the names of soldiers coach Joe Isaacs lost while serving in the Army.

Isaacs says his uncle Ricky McGinnis inspired him to join the army, and the two served together in Iraq.

McGinnis was killed in 2006 by an improvised explosive device. Isaacs says he lost another group of friends months later when their helicopter went down during a rescue mission.

Isaacs says he wants to impart the same lessons he learned in the military to his baseball team.

His son will wear McGinnis’ name on his jersey.

