Prosecutor: Teen Should Get Life For Killing Elderly Woman

WARREN, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor in Ohio says a teenager who tried to rape and beat to death a 94-year-old neighbor with a flashlight should spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance for parole.

Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Becker wrote in a sentencing document filed Friday that Jacob LaRosa’s brutal slaying of Marie Belcastro in Niles when he was 15 was “straight out of a slasher film.”

Becker called LaRosa a “budding young psychopath” who bragged about killing Belcastro shortly after his release from a juvenile detention center in March 2015.

LaRosa’s attorneys argue that undeveloped brains of juveniles should be taken into account at sentencing. LaRosa pleaded no contest to aggravated murder, attempted rape and other charges in February.

A sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled.

Comments

comments