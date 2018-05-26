MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio State Settles Age Bias Lawsuit Filed By 2 Instructors

Posted On Sat. May 26th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has agreed to pay $765,000 and review its policies to settle an age discrimination lawsuit filed by two women who said they were forced to retire as instructors.

Julianne Taaffe and Kathryn Moon sued the school in 2015. Both taught English as a second language. Moon is 67 and Taaffe is 62.

They retired in late 2014 after the length of their contracts was cut. Their complaint alleged a program director equated working with older instructors as “herding hippos.”

The two women will split about $440,000 in back pay. The Columbus firm that filed the lawsuit with AARP attorneys will receive $325,000.

An Ohio State spokesman says the school doesn’t believe it acted unlawfully and settled “in the interest of resolving this matter.”

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company