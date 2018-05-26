Ohio Earthworks Considered For World Heritage Site

Posted On Sat. May 26th, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials say a collection of Native American earthworks is being considered for designation as a World Heritage Site.

The Dayton Daily News the Ohio History Connection announced Thursday that Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks will be the next U.S. nomination considered by the World Heritage Committee.

The earthworks include sites such as the Fort Ancient Earthworks in Warren County and the Newark Earthworks in Heath that are said to date back between 100 B.C. and A.D. 300.

Ohio History Connection Executive Director Burt Logan says his organization has been pushing for the designation for more than a decade.

Officials hope it will help the earthworks become an international tourist attraction.

