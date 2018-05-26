Mural On Barn Honors Former NASA Astronaut

WOODVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A former NASA astronaut from Ohio is being honored with a mural on a barn in his hometown.

Officials unveiled the painting of astronaut Tom Henricks earlier this week in Woodville, just outside Toledo.

Henricks served on four Space Shuttle missions and was commander on two flights.

The mural is the latest on Sandusky County’s Painted Barn Trail.

Other barns in the area feature President Rutherford B. Hayes, the Battle of Fort Stephenson from the War of 1812 and images of the World Trade Center towers.

in Fremont reports the murals tie into a statewide trail being established by the Ohio History Connection.

The trail will have a barn in each of Ohio’s 88 counties painted with a historic theme specific to that county.

