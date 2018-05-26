MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Minnesota Blasts Ohio State 8-1 To Reach Big Ten Title Game

Posted On Sat. May 26th, 2018
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Patrick Fredrickson pitched six innings of one-run ball and top-seeded Minnesota routed Ohio State 8-1 on Saturday to earn a spot in the Big Ten Tournament title game.

Jordan Kozicky, Toby Hanson and Cole McDevitt each had two RBIs for the Gophers (40-14), who’ll face either Illinois or Purdue on Sunday for the conference championship.

Minnesota left nine runners on in the first five innings before exploding for six runs in the sixth. Kozicky capped the spurt with a two-out, two-run single.

Griffan Smith (2-2) took the loss for Ohio State (36-22), which now awaits its NCAA Tournament fate.

Fredrickson allowed just two hits in improving to 9-0.

