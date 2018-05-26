MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Busted For Drugs At Home Owned By Bengals Cornerback

Posted On Sat. May 26th, 2018
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio home owned by a Cincinnati Bengals player has been searched and a man living there arrested and charged with marijuana trafficking.

the home in West Chester outside Cincinnati is owned by Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick. It was raided April 10, about two weeks after Butler County records show Kirkpatrick bought it.

Kirkpatrick’s agent says 36-year-old Jarrod Blair was a tenant at a rental property Kirkpatrick owns. He says Kirkpatrick isn’t a target of the investigation and is assisting West Chester police.

Blair has been charged with drug trafficking and drug possession. Court records don’t show if he has an attorney.

Kirkpatrick purchased a home in Cincinnati’s Indian Hill neighborhood for $1.9 million in June 2017. He was a Bengals’ first round pick in 2012.

