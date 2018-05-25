Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Warehouse Fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A serial arsonist convicted of causing a massive blaze that gutted a central Ohio thrift store warehouse has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Columbus Dispatch 33-year-old Aaron Callicoat was sentenced Thursday for his role in the Columbus Volunteers of America warehouse fire last June and several other fires. He pleaded guilty earlier this month to aggravated arson and arson.

The warehouse fire destroyed donated items valued at around $450,000. Callicoat lived in a nearby storage locker and called 911 multiple times to report the fire.

Prosecutors say Callicoat began setting fires as a boy. He told investigators fire was all he had and that it never judged him.

A judge told Callicoat a long prison sentence was the only way to protect the public from harm.

