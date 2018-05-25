Man Killed By Deputy On Interstate Was Prominent Businessman

Posted On Fri. May 25th, 2018
CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who crashed his car on a Cleveland interstate, attacked people who stopped to help him and was killed by a sheriff’s deputy has been described as a prominent businessman.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office says 33-year-old Brett Luengo died Thursday from a gunshot wound to the chest. Cuyahoga County Sheriff Clifford Pinkney said Friday the deputy used a stun gun on Luengo with no effect and then fired a single shot when Luengo lunged at him.

The deputy wasn’t injured.

Luengo’s family issued a statement Friday saying his behavior was “completely out of character.” Luengo was chief executive officer for a suburban construction management company he founded with his father.

Witnesses Cleveland.com they saw Luengo attack several people who tried to help him after the crash.

