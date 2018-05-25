Frontier League

Posted On Fri. May 25th, 2018
Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Normal, ppd.

Southern Illinois at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Normal, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Normal, 8:35 p.m.

Gateway at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Windy City at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

