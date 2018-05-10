MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Teen driver charged in fatal Ohio prom night car crash

Posted On Thu. May 10th, 2018
By :
MONROE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have charged the teen driver in an Ohio prom night car crash that caused a 17-year-old girl’s death.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Thursday that Chynna Brandon is charged with one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault. Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser (MOH’-sur) tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News he plans to keep the case in the juvenile court system.

No records were available immediately Thursday for a phone or attorney for the 17-year-old Brandon.

Police say four teens were going to the Monroe school prom in southwestern Ohio April 27 when the driver lost control of a 2013 Tesla sedan and crashed into a telephone pole.

Passenger Kaylie Jackson later died from her injuries. Three other passengers were released from the hospital.

Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com

