MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Judge overseeing opioid suits seeks steps to address crisis

Posted On Thu. May 10th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal judge who hopes to settle hundreds of lawsuits filed by government entities over the opioid crisis says he’s resolved to take steps this year to address the problem in the midst of negotiations.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster held an hour-long open court session in Cleveland on Thursday before meeting with attorneys representing more than 600 government entities, and then with lawyers for the drug manufacturers and distributors being blamed in the lawsuits for a crisis that killed 42,000 Americans in 2016.

Polster says he hopes the three trials he’s scheduled for next March will aid settlement talks.

Earlier this week, Polster ordered the government to share data on opioid distribution and suspicious orders from every state, not just states hit hardest by the crisis.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

Parade Royal Weddings to Remember!

Royal Weddings to Remember | Parade

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company