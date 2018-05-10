MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ex-North Korean captive from Ohio reacts to detainee release

Posted On Thu. May 10th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man held in North Korea for six months in 2014 says he is sure three newly released American detainees are “ready to come home.”

Jeffrey Fowle was arrested in May 2014 for intentionally leaving a Bible in a nightclub and released in October of that year.

Fowle of West Carrollton near Dayton told the Dayton Daily News Thursday it was easy to return to life in the U.S., and he was able to get his job back with a city street department.

Fowle spoke a few hours after President Donald Trump welcomed Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim at Joint Base Andrews near Washington.

Fowle says he is “guardedly optimistic” about the release and meetings between North Korean and U.S. officials.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

Sory-Living-May-Magazine issue!

'Here Comes the Sun' | Spry Living May

Relish Mom's Magazine

Relish Mom's Best - May Magazine

Parade Royal Weddings to Remember!

Royal Weddings to Remember | Parade

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company