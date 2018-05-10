Ex-North Korean captive from Ohio reacts to detainee release

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man held in North Korea for six months in 2014 says he is sure three newly released American detainees are “ready to come home.”

Jeffrey Fowle was arrested in May 2014 for intentionally leaving a Bible in a nightclub and released in October of that year.

Fowle of West Carrollton near Dayton told the Dayton Daily News Thursday it was easy to return to life in the U.S., and he was able to get his job back with a city street department.

Fowle spoke a few hours after President Donald Trump welcomed Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim at Joint Base Andrews near Washington.

Fowle says he is “guardedly optimistic” about the release and meetings between North Korean and U.S. officials.

