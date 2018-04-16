NBA Playoffs Video | Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 GAME 1 RECAP

Posted On Mon. Apr 16th, 2018
Victor Oladipo scores 32 points as the Pacers defeat the Cavaliers in Game 1, 98-80.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 32 points and the Indiana Pacers held off Cleveland’s second-half rally for a stunning 98-80 victory Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference series, handing LeBron James and the Cavaliers’ their first loss in the opening round in eight years.

Indiana was in control from the outset, opening a 21-point lead in the first quarter and leading by 23 in the third. The Cavs stormed back and got within seven, but Oladipo hit a big 3-pointer and Bojan Bogdanovic helped put Cleveland away with a 3 to make it 88-71.

Cavs vs. Pacers Game 1 Final stats

