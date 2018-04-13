Toledo Zoo announces sudden death of 4-year-old giraffe

Posted On Fri. Apr 13th, 2018
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The Toledo Zoo says its 4-year-old female Masai giraffe has died.

The zoo says keepers found the giraffe down and unable to get up on Thursday.

Veterinarian Dr. Kristen Thomas says the zoo euthanized the giraffe after several unsuccessful attempts to get her up.

The giraffe named Bahati had been battling health concerns for months.

Thomas says she had an unknown issue in her mouth that caused swelling, drooling and muscle loss.

Thomas says it’s not clear if the mouth issue played a part in why she went down. A necropsy has been planned to determine the cause of death.

