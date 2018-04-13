Ohio State moves up Saturday’s spring game due to weather threat

Posted On Fri. Apr 13th, 2018
Buckeyes Head Coach Urban Meyer

File Photo: Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches players run drills during Ohio State’s NFL Pro Day Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State moved up its spring game to late morning Saturday (April 14th) in an effort to beat bad weather that already has led a handful of schools to cancel or reschedule the annual scrimmages.

The school moved up the game two hours to 11:45 a.m. EDT to try to get it in before the worst of the rain and possible thunderstorms roll in. A lacrosse game scheduled for the morning in Ohio Stadium was moved to Friday night.

About 79,000 people are expected, which is the present capacity of the stadium because of construction projects. The scrimmage culminates spring practice.

The game will give Dwayne Haskins Jr., Joe Burrow and Tate Martell another chance to get the upper hand in the competition for starting quarterback.

More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

