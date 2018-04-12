MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio authorities probe "horrific" trapped teen's death

Posted On Thu. Apr 12th, 2018
By DAN SEWELL, Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities in Cincinnati are pledging to find out what went wrong in the death of a 16-year-old boy they say became trapped by a minivan bench seat in a school parking lot. His body was found more than six hours after he first called 911.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac calls Kyle Plush’s death a “horrific tragedy.” A dispatcher was put on leave Thursday as investigation continues.

In this Tuesday night, April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati authorities are investigating the death Tuesday of 16-year-old Kyle Plush, who was trapped inside the minivan. The Hamilton County coroner says Plush died of asphyxia due to “chest compression” and that it appears to be an accident. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs) says his office is trying to identify experts to help its own probe. The coroner ruled the teen died of asphyxia, from his chest being compressed.

The teen called 911 at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday saying he was in “desperate need of help.” He later asked a dispatcher to “tell my mom I love her if I die.”

