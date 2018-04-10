MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Parkland victim’s Dad supports proposed Ohio gun law changes 

Posted On Tue. Apr 10th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Dad of Parkland victim backs proposed Ohio gun law changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The father of a girl killed in the Parkland, Florida, school massacre has joined Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk) in supporting bipartisan changes to Ohio’s gun laws.

Fred Guttenberg appeared briefly with Kasich on Tuesday as lawmakers heard initial testimony on the Republican governor’s proposal. Guttenberg’s daughter Jaime was among 17 people killed in the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Fred Guttenberg, Parkland victim's father

Fred Guttenberg, father of 14-year-old student Jaime who was killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Fla., speaks at a Hamilton County Young Democrats event to advocate for stronger gun legislation, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Ohio proposal pushed by Kasich includes a so-called “red flag” law. That concept enables family members, guardians or police to ask judges to use a new gun violence restraining order to temporarily strip gun rights from people who show warning signs of violence.

Fred Guttenberg called Ohio’s proposals common sense and not an attempt to take away anyone’s rights.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Relish Magazine April - 2018

Relish Magazine April 2018

Get Fit March Spry Living Magazine

Get Fit w/Marie Osmond -Spry Living Magazine

Relish Magazine Spring Fling March edition

Relish Spring Fling March magazine

Parade with Jimmy Carter at 93

Parade w/Jimmy Carter 'Building a Better World'

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company