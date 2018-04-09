Man pleads not guilty in shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend

Posted On Mon. Apr 9th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Man pleads not guilty in shooting of his pregnant girlfriend

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A man has pleaded not guilty to a felonious assault charge in the shooting of his pregnant girlfriend, who died after her baby was delivered at an Ohio hospital.

The Springfield News-Sun reports 25-year-old Travis Hypes, of Springfield, entered his plea Monday in Clark County and is being held on $750,000 bond in the shooting last week.

Court records listed no attorney for him.

Police previously said Hypes told them his handgun discharged during an altercation with the 23-year-old woman, Lindsey Marsh.

Authorities say Marsh was at least 30 weeks pregnant when she was shot in the head. She was flown to a Dayton hospital, and her baby was delivered by cesarean section before she died.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Relish Magazine April - 2018

Relish Magazine April 2018

Get Fit March Spry Living Magazine

Get Fit w/Marie Osmond -Spry Living Magazine

Relish Magazine Spring Fling March edition

Relish Spring Fling March magazine

Parade with Jimmy Carter at 93

Parade w/Jimmy Carter 'Building a Better World'

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company