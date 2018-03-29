Video: Trump visits Ohio to promote infrastructure plans

Recorded Live: President Donald Trump Speech in Richfield, Ohio – March 29, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump is headed back to Ohio to promote his plans to rebuild and repair the nation’s roads and bridges.

The Republican president travels to Richfield, in the northeast part of the state, Thursday. The village sits about halfway between Cleveland and Akron.

Trump asked Congress last month to consider using a $200 billion federal investment to leverage more than $1 trillion in state, local and private funding that would pay for the improvements to the nation’s infrastructure.

It will be his second time pitching the plan in the bellwether state that he won handily in 2016. Trump also touted the infrastructure investments during a visit to Cincinnati in June.

