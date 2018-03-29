MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Video: Trump visits Ohio to promote infrastructure plans

Posted On Thu. Mar 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Recorded Live: President Donald Trump Speech in Richfield, Ohio – March 29, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump is headed back to Ohio to promote his plans to rebuild and repair the nation’s roads and bridges.

The Republican president travels to Richfield, in the northeast part of the state, Thursday. The village sits about halfway between Cleveland and Akron.

Trump asked Congress last month to consider using a $200 billion federal investment to leverage more than $1 trillion in state, local and private funding that would pay for the improvements to the nation’s infrastructure.

It will be his second time pitching the plan in the bellwether state that he won handily in 2016. Trump also touted the infrastructure investments during a visit to Cincinnati in June.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Get Fit March Spry Living Magazine

Get Fit w/Marie Osmond -Spry Living Magazine

Relish Magazine Spring Fling March edition

Relish Spring Fling March magazine

Parade with Jimmy Carter at 93

Parade w/Jimmy Carter 'Building a Better World'

Feb. American Profile Online Magazine!

American Profile 'zine: Presidents' Pets

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company