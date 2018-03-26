Buckeyes star forward Keita Bates-Diop declares for NBA Draft

Posted On Mon. Mar 26th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Ohio State star forward Bates-Diop declares for NBA draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State star forward Keita Bates-Diop is headed to the NBA following a breakout season.

As expected, the 6-foot-7 forward announced Monday that he is declaring for the NBA draft after being named the Big Ten’s player of the year and leading the Buckeyes to the NCAA Tournament. Bates-Diop made his announcement on campus at a news conference accompanied by his parents and Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann.

FILE Photo: Jan. 11, 2018, Ohio State’s Keita Bates-Diop (33) plays against Maryland during an NCAA college basketball game, in Columbus, Ohio. Bates-Diop was The Associated Press player of the year this season for the Big Ten Conference. Bates-Diop has now declared for the 2018 NBA Draft to be held Thursday, June 21st. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Bates-Diop, who missed most of 2017 with a leg injury, averaged 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for an Ohio State team that exceeded predictions this season. The Buckeyes were one of the nation’s biggest surprises and made the NCAA field in Holtmann’s first season. Ohio State’s tourney run ended with a loss to Gonzaga.

Bates-Diop is projected to be a first-round pick in the draft. He graduated from Ohio State in December but still had a year of playing eligibility.

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Get Fit March Spry Living Magazine

Get Fit w/Marie Osmond -Spry Living Magazine

Relish Magazine Spring Fling March edition

Relish Spring Fling March magazine

Parade with Jimmy Carter at 93

Parade w/Jimmy Carter 'Building a Better World'

Feb. American Profile Online Magazine!

American Profile 'zine: Presidents' Pets

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company