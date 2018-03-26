Browns get Free Agent QB Drew Stanton for two-years

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a two-year contact with free agent quarterback Drew Stanton.

The team announced the pact on Sunday night. The Browns met last week with Stanton while they were in California scouting UCLA’s Josh Rosen and USC’s Sam Darnold — two quarterbacks in the mix to be selected by Cleveland with the No. 1 overall draft pick next month.

The 33-year-old Stanton will likely be a backup for Tyrod Taylor, recently acquired in a trade with Buffalo. Cleveland also currently has QBs Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan on its roster.

This Dec. 31, 2017 photo shows Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle. The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a two-year contact with free agent quarterback Drew Stanton. The team announced the pact on Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Stanton has spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He went 3-1 in four starts last season.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has made 17 career starts in the NFL. He’s thrown for 4,059 yards with 20 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Stanton was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round in 2007. He went 2-2 as a starter over three years.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

