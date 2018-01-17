MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Columbus, Ohio combats record high homicide rate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus mayor says the city will hire an additional 30 police officers on top of already scheduled hires this year as Ohio’s biggest city struggles with a record high homicide rate.

The additional 30 officers announced Wednesday by Mayor Andrew Ginther would give the city about 100 new officers this year. The Democratic mayor also announced an additional $2 million to pay for the extra officers and other neighborhood safety initiatives.

 

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announces $2 million in additional funding to improve safety in the city, including the hiring of an additional 30 police officers this year, on Wednesday, Jan., 17, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. The announcement follows a record 143 killings last year and several homicides already this year. Ginther says the extra money will help police solve homicides and address gang violence. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

The head of the police union representing Columbus officers has said the city needs a minimum of 200 new officers.

Columbus tallied 143 slayings last year, four more than the previous high in 1991 in the midst of the crack cocaine epidemic. The city has had eight homicides so far this year.

