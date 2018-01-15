Helicopter doing utility work crashes in Wood County field, kills 2

STONY RIDGE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter crashed into a snowy Ohio field, killing the two people on board.

A witness reported the crash around midday Monday just south of the Ohio Turnpike in Wood County, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) southeast of Toledo.

The county sheriff’s office says that the aircraft is affiliated with a utility company surveying power lines in the area, and that the two people who died aren’t from northwestern Ohio.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash. The Blade newspaper reports that Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says there was no sign of fire and no indication that the aircraft struck any utility lines.

Authorities say the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were alerted after the crash.

