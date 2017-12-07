Ohio awards $10M to boost opioid, addiction breakthroughs

Posted On Thu. Dec 7th, 2017
By :
JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio will pay to support development of pain management alternatives, mobile apps to improve addiction treatment and other advanced technologies through $10 million in competitive grants.

The 15 grant winners of the Ohio Third Frontier Commission’s competition supporting scientific breakthroughs that address the national opioid epidemic were announced Thursday. The research and technology initiative made up to $12 million available.

The grant competition is part of Ohio’s two-pronged strategy to drive innovative research and development in opioid and addiction science.

The second element is an $8 million Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge. State officials were generating ideas for the contest Thursday with a Tech2025 hackathon event in New York.

Ohio saw 4,050 overdose deaths last year, among the highest in the nation. Many were linked to heroin and synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Opiod Research

Dr. Dan Lonergan, a pain specialist who also focuses on addiction, left, treats patient Jeff McCoy at his practice in Franklin, Tenn., Monday, June 5, 2017. Back pain still bothers McCoy; he spends a chunk of each day flat on his back to rest it. Suboxone helps a little, and he worries about not being able to find a doctor to prescribe it, if he or Longeran were to move away. Special training is required to prescribe that medicine in an office-setting instead of the kind of treatment clinics where methadone, another opioid recovery medicine, is prescribed. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

