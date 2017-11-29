MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

4 cities finalists for MLS expansion, includes Cincinnati

Posted On Wed. Nov 29th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Four cities are in the running to join Major League Soccer.

MLS announced Wednesday that Cincinnati; Detroit; Nashville, Tennessee; and Sacramento, California, are finalists for two expansion clubs.

Owners and officials representing the expansion markets will make presentations to MLS Commissioner Don Garber and the league’s expansion committee on Dec. 6 in New York.

The next two MLS expansion teams will be selected before the end of the year. Two more expansion teams will be picked later.

In 2015, MLS announced plans to expand to 28 teams. Los Angeles Football Club begins play in 2018, becoming the league’s 23rd team. Discussions continue for a MLS expansion team in Miami.

 

