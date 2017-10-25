Browns rookie DE Myles Garrett enters concussion protocol

Posted On Wed. Oct 25th, 2017
Browns Myles Garrett, #1 Rookie NFL Draft Pick 2017 (File Photo): Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stretches before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett has been placed in concussion protocol.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft reported to the team’s facility complaining of concussion-like symptoms on Tuesday morning. Because of the timing, it’s unlikely he’ll play in Sunday’s game at London against the Minnesota Vikings.

Garrett missed Cleveland’s first four games with a sprained right ankle. The 21-year-old has four sacks in three games and has given Cleveland’s defense a huge lift.

The concussion is the latest injury for Garrett, who also suffered a foot sprain during spring minicamp.

Garrett’s injury is another setback for the winless Browns, who lost Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas for the remainder of the season with a torn triceps. Thomas had been on the field for more than 10,000 consecutive plays before getting hurt in Sunday’s loss to Tennessee. He had surgery on Tuesday.

