Browns-QB Roulette, Kizer to start

Browns going back to rookie QB Kizer to start in London

Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer will start this week’s game in London against the Minnesota Vikings. Kizer has been benched three times in the past three weeks by coach Hue Jackson, who has been upset with the 21-year-old’s turnovers. Kizer has thrown a league-leading 11 interceptions.

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer (7) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Cleveland. The winless Browns have reinstated Kizer as their starting quarterback for this week’s game against Tennessee. Kizer was benched last week in Houston as Kevin Hogan started, but threw three interceptions as the Browns dropped to 0-6. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns’ quarterback roulette wheel has spun back to DeShone Kizer.

The rookie will start Sunday when Cleveland travels to London to play the Minnesota Vikings. Browns coach Hue Jackson pulled Kizer in the second half of Sunday’s loss to Tennessee after the 21-year-old threw interceptions on consecutive possessions bridging the second and third quarters.

Kizer has thrown a league-high 11 interceptions. Jackson benched Kizer at halftime of Cleveland’s Oct. 8 game against the New York Jets and started Kevin Hogan the following week at Houston. Kizer returned to the starting lineup last week only to be yanked again.

The back and forth is nothing new to the Browns, who have changed QBs 20 times in the past 44 games and started 28 quarterbacks since 1999.

Jackson is just 1-22 in two seasons but insists he is not coaching for his job.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

